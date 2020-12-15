Kelowna Regional Transit to receive $7.3M in provincial, federal grant

Grant will allow essential service levels to be maintained, fares to remain at current rates

The Kelowna Regional Transit system is set to receive $7.3 million to support transit recovery.

The funding comes as part of $1.08 billion in COVID-19 Safe Restart grants from the provincial and federal governments to support municipalities and transit systems.

“We thank the government of Canada and province of B.C. for providing this important support for our regional transportation system,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “This funding will help us cover the revenue losses incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and allow us to work with BC Transit and our regional partners to continue providing safe, affordable and reliable transit service for the Central Okanagan.”

Set to be distributed by BC Transit over two years, the funding is meant to help cover the costs of lost revenue and additional expenses to improve safety and comfort for transit staff and customers. In total, BC Transit received $86 million to distribute to transportation networks across the province.

“The funding … will allow BC Transit and our local government partners to continue providing transportation services our customers can rely on despite the impacts of COVID-19,” said Erinn Pinkerton, BC Transit President and Chief Executive Officer.

In Kelowna, the grant will allow essential service levels to be maintained and fares to remain at current rates, according to the city.

The City of Kelowna previously recieved a $7.9-million Safe Restart grant, of which it put $5.4 million towards the 2021 budget while the remaining $2.5 million tackled costs and revenue losses the city experienced through 2020.

