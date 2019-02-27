Kelowna RCMP arrest prolific offender

Kelowna Frontline officers arrested a well know offender on the morning of Feb. 26.

The 34 year old man had tried running from police, knowing he had warrants out for his arrest. At around 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26, Kelowna RCMP Reserve members were at East Kelowna Road in order to arrest the man who was wanted for numerous court violations.

RCMP observed the man at the property before advising him that he was under arrest, the suspect immediately ran from police into a nearby orchard. Frontline officers set up a perimeter and a police service dog was called in to assist with the track, but the man was found only a few minutes afterwards, and was taken into custody without incident.

The man later appeared before a judge in answer for the court violations.

