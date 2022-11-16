Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about grandparent scams. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP are warning the public about grandparent scams. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP warn public about ‘grandparent scams’

Scammers might already know the grandchild’s name and what they call their grandparent

The Kelowna RCMP are warning about a ‘grandparent scam’ targeting seniors.

Also called grandchild scams, these are common scams where a phone call takes place telling the victim their grandchild is in legal trouble, has been in an incident or arrested and they need a large sum of money to get out of it.

Scammers do their research and might already know the grandchild’s name and what they call their grandparent. Scammers usually ask for the money to be sent to them right away and to not tell anyone.

Twice in Kelowna, the scammer has gone to the person’s house to take the money because they convinced the victim (grandparent) by pre-arranging it on the phone.

If you or someone in your family receives a call like this, do not transfer or wire the money and hang up and call another family member to let them know. Also report the scam and phone number to the Kelowna RCMP and to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1 888-495-8501 or info@antifraudcentre.ca.

Government agencies, justice systems or businesses do not request cash or other forms of payment. If they do, it’s a scam.

The Kelowna RCMP are investigating these crimes. If you’re a victim or have received a phone call asking for money, call the RCMP to report it at 250-762-3300.

