Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Unit ‘calm that comes to the storm’

First-quarter statistics indicate that 2023 will be another busy year for the Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Unit (VSU).

The unit, provided by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) ensures emotional and other support for victims and witnesses of crime and trauma.

The VSU dealt with 1,150 files in 2022, with 63 per cent of those being police-based mandated files, which means they stay with the team out of the Kelowna detachment.

As well, the VSU has seen an almost 50 per cent increase in files over the past five years. The files can be tracked to the beginning of B.C.’s opioid crisis.

Victim Service workers provide referrals to additional community resources and advocate that victims’ rights are upheld.

“The work of victim services can have a meaningful impact on a victim’s life and the victim services unit acknowledges it is a privilege to be part of someone’s post-traumatic growth and healing journey,” said Ryan Watters, communications advisor, Kelowna RCMP. “The unit bears witness to the power of human resiliency daily which is often a reminder to the team that the work they do matters.”

If you are the victim of a crime or a traumatic event and in need of support, you can contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment and the Victim Services Unit for more information at 250-470-6242.

