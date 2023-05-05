Victim Service workers provide referrals to additional community resources and advocate that victims’ rights are upheld. (Kelowna RCMP)

Victim Service workers provide referrals to additional community resources and advocate that victims’ rights are upheld. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Unit ‘calm that comes to the storm’

The unit provides emotional and other support for victims and witnesses of crime and trauma

First-quarter statistics indicate that 2023 will be another busy year for the Kelowna RCMP Victim Services Unit (VSU).

The unit, provided by the Regional District of the Central Okanagan (RDCO) ensures emotional and other support for victims and witnesses of crime and trauma.

The VSU dealt with 1,150 files in 2022, with 63 per cent of those being police-based mandated files, which means they stay with the team out of the Kelowna detachment.

As well, the VSU has seen an almost 50 per cent increase in files over the past five years. The files can be tracked to the beginning of B.C.’s opioid crisis.

Victim Service workers provide referrals to additional community resources and advocate that victims’ rights are upheld.

“The work of victim services can have a meaningful impact on a victim’s life and the victim services unit acknowledges it is a privilege to be part of someone’s post-traumatic growth and healing journey,” said Ryan Watters, communications advisor, Kelowna RCMP. “The unit bears witness to the power of human resiliency daily which is often a reminder to the team that the work they do matters.”

If you are the victim of a crime or a traumatic event and in need of support, you can contact the Kelowna RCMP detachment and the Victim Services Unit for more information at 250-470-6242.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP investigating pedestrian struck in front of car wash

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeKelownaRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Volunteers sandbag for hours to protect Westside as further evacuations ordered
Next story
Okanagan under severe thunderstorm watch

Just Posted

Uride drives into Penticton. (Uride)
From great tips to saving lives, Kelowna Uride drives into Penticton

Water main flushing it being done in advance of connecting residents to the new Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant in fall 2023. (City of West Kelowna)
Watermain flushing continues in West Kelowna

A vehicle went into the CIBC at Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna Friday afternoon. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Another crash into Kelowna CIBC, 2nd into same office

More properties (marked in red) at Parkers Cove are being asked to evacuate. (OKIB)
Evacuation expanded to more homes on Westside as flooding continues

Pop-up banner image