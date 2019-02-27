Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

Kelowna RCMP urge parents to keep kids safe online

After reports of disturbing content being posted on Youtube RCMP are warning parents

In light of new reports of upsetting or disturbing content being posted on Youtube and discussed in the social media world, Kelowna RCMP are reminding parents to keep their lines of communication open with their children and to always monitor their children’s use of the internet.

“The Kelowna RCMP continues to promote school safety as well as internet safety within our local School District and private schools,” said school resource officer Const. Lesley Smith.

“We encourage all parents to teach their children when to block, delete or report disturbing images or videos that they may encounter online.”

Some helpful tips for parents and young ones;

  • · Encourage them to have open discussions with you and prevent them from resorting to internet chat rooms.
  • · Report any emails or internet content that seem suspicious or have violent content and threats.
  • · Remember that everything you read on-line may not be true, however, if you have suspicions that threats being made could be real, go to proper authorities and report the situation.
  • · As youth have embraced various forms of social media and technologies, we encourage you to embrace them as well so that you can better understand the risks and how to avoid them.
  • · Internet users need to report negative behavior or suspicious activity, with the goal of creating a better online world.
  • · Again, maintaining good and honest lines of communications with youth will help ensure they feel comfortable approaching you, should they encounter uncomfortable issues.

For more information on Internet Safety visit www.bcrcmp.ca or contact your local RCMP School Resource Officers who can assist with internet safety.

