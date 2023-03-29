Kelowna RCMP conducted a two-day distracted driving blitz and handed out tickets to 40 of 45 motorists. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP ticket 40 distracted drivers during 2-day blitz

‘Drivers need to travel with care’

It seems many people still don’t get the message when it comes to distracted driving.

During a recent two-day blitz the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section stopped 45 motorists and handed out tickets to 40 of them for distracted driving.

“Drivers need to travel with care,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “The roads are dry and the sun has been shining as of late, but that is no reason to drive carelessly, putting yourself or other motorists at risk.”

Fines were handed out for distracted driving including using an electronic device while driving and texting while driving.

An additional two fines were issued for unlicensed drivers and one prohibited driver respectively, along with two inspection orders for a defective vehicle and a loud motorcycle muffler.

If you see someone driving dangerously or putting others at risk, police urge you to call 9-1-1.

Non-emergency calls can also be made by calling the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300.

City of Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP conducted a two-day distracted driving blitz and handed out tickets to 40 of 45 motorists. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP ticket 40 distracted drivers during 2-day blitz

