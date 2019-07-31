(File photo)

Kelowna police search for man with gun

According to eye witnesses, there was an altercation between a man and woman

Reports of a man with a gun in East Kelowna led to a large police response, Tuesday evening.

RCMP received more than one report of a disturbance between a man and two women, near McCulloch Road and East Kelowna Road about 9 p.m.

The dispute escalated to the man revealing a firearm and directed it at one of the women, according to Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

However, when police arrived on scene the three people were nowhere to be found.

“We need more independent witnesses to come forward with their information, as we continue our efforts to identify all of the individuals involved, and determine exactly what transpired,” RCMP media relations officer, said O’Donaghey. “We believe that the incident was isolated and that all the parties involved were known to each other.”

Police responded with a canine search, containment units and checkpoints throughout the region, but did not find the suspects.

A man and a woman spotted in the vicinity, who matched the description of two of the persons of interest, were taken into police custody for a short time, before being ruled out and released unconditionally.

The man involved is being described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • approximately 25 years of age
  • standing approx. 5 ft 8 in tall
  • slim build
  • seen wearing a dark tank top style undershirt and dark shorts

One of the women was seen wearing a pink shirt with blond hair in a ponytail, according to RCMP.

“To anyone who was in the McCulloch Road area as this event unfolded, we would like to extend our appreciation for your patience and full cooperation as our officers worked to ensure you were safe,” O’Donaghey said.

David Venn
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at david.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter

