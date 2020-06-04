Kelowna RCMP Supt. Mundle transferred to Southeast District

Supt. Brent Mundle spent three and a half years as the commander of the Kelowna detachment

Kelowna RCMP Supt. Brent Mundle is leaving the local detachment.

The detachment’s commander for the last three and a half years, Supt. Mundle is moving to a position within the Southeast District Senior Management Team.

Mundle came to Kelowna in July 2015 as the operations officer, then took over the role of officer in charge in December 2016.

Originally from the Okanagan, Mundle was first posted in Fairview, Alta. While there, he received a Governor Genera’s Medal for Bravery for saving a man from a mobile home fire. He has since served in various detachments and sections throughout Alberta before moving back to B.C. In all, he has been with the RCMP for 27 years.

“My time at the Kelowna detachment has meant a great deal to me. Working alongside dedicated officers and employees, I feel we accomplished a great deal for the city of Kelowna, implementing many programs and initiatives that will benefit the community and its citizens,” he said.

“I am thankful to the City of Kelowna not only for the opportunity to lead the RCMP in this community but also to be welcomed as a part of it. I look forward to continuing to serve and support the City of Kelowna in my new role within the Southeast District.”

Mayor Colin Basran also thanked Supt. Mundle for his service in the city.

“On behalf of City Council and the citizens of Kelowna I would like to thank Superintendent Mundle for his service and wish him all the best in his new position,” he said.

During his three and a half years as Officer in Charge, he established an increased RCMP presence downtown through the creation of permanent bike and foot patrols and was an advocate and supporter for the development of the Child Advocacy Center and Police and Crisis Team to help address underlying social issues. City Council was supportive of his many initiatives to make Kelowna a safer community.

The announcement comes just two days after Supt. Mundle held a press conference regarding an internal investigation into an arrest in downtown Kelowna that was caught on video and described as concerning.

