Kelowna RCMP seizes suspected counterfeit bills

Thanks to an off-duty RCMP officer from the South Okanagan, Kelowna RCMP made an arrest this week which led to the seizure of hundreds of counterfeit bills.

The officer supported his Mountie counterparts in the Central Okanagan by calling in a stolen motorhome being driven into the policing jurisdiction of West Kelowna.

On May 9, 2018 at approximately 11 p.m., Mounties caught up to the Itasca Cambria motorhome, reported to police as stolen from outside a Penticton residence on April 26, now parked stationary in the 2400 block of Dobbin Road in West Kelowna.

Officers were able to promptly arrest the male suspect, known to police in the South Okanagan, without any incident.

“During a search of the suspect incidental to his arrest, police seized a small amount of suspected heroin along with hundreds of dollars in suspected counterfeit US $20 bills,” sais Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesperson for the Kelowna RCMP Regional Detachment.

“RCMP also determined that the 38-year-old Penticton man, also believed to be an unlicensed and prohibited driver, was in breach of his Court imposed conditions of release.”

Kory Horwood has now been formally charged by the Courts with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of counterfeit money and breach of his Undertaking.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.