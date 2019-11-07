Kelowna RCMP seeking publics’ help in catching alleged thieves

Anyone with information on the identity of the two suspects is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP

The Kelowna RCMP are still on the lookout for a suspect who confronted staff at the Canadian Tire store on Leckie Road back on July 29, 2019.

The Kelowna RCMP is still on the lookout for this man who pulled a knife on the manager at the Canadian Tire on Leckie Road on July 29, 2019 before he fled on his bicycle. Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/UT9w3X8hzU — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) November 7, 2019

A Canadian Tire employee allegedly saw a man acting suspiciously in the store and informed his manager. The manager then approached the man once he left the store.

An altercation ensued and the man reportedly pulled a knife on the manager before he fleeing on his bicycle.

If you recognize the man in the image you are encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Lake Country RCMP seeking publics’ help in unsolved crime

On Wednesday, a suspect broke a window and slashed tires of two trailers parked in the back of the Martin Avenue Community Centre located on the 1400 block of Graham Street in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the identity of this suspect who allegedly broke a window and slashed tires on two trailers parked in the back of the Martin Avenue Community Centre on Wednesday. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/HJPcljMYIt — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) November 7, 2019

A member of the Martin Avenue Community Centre reported the incident at about 2:40 a.m., Nov. 7.

Anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP or remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.

READ MORE: Suspects avoid RCMP spike belt during Okanagan wide crime spree

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.