Kelowna RCMP seek suspect who spat on woman’s face

The incident happened at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road as she waited at the lights

The RCMP are looking for a man who allegedly spat on a female driver and pulled a small knife on someone who confronted him after the incident on March 1.

According to police, the man was at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road in Kelowna when he allegedly approached a beige coloured Toyota Corolla that was waiting at the lights around 5:30 p.m.

The suspect allegedly confronted the female driver before spitting on her face and walking westbound on Harvey Avenue.

An eye witness reportedly followed the man and confronted him, however the suspect pulled out a small knife before fleeing on foot.

The suspect is described as a clean cut, middle-aged man, wearing brown cowboy boots, blue jeans and a grey hoody while dragging a purple suitcase.

Kelowna RCMP are looking to speak with the female driver of the Toyota Corolla who was allegedly assaulted by this man, and any other witness who may have see this incident.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

READ MORE: ‘Very violent’: Eyewitness recalls seeing altercation between Surrey couple prior to woman’s murder

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna’s unemployment rate jumps to 5.3 per cent
Next story
Okanagan women honoured by college alumni

Just Posted

Tailored resumes key to Kelowna job fair successes

WorkBC liaison says homework and elbow grease will go a long way in setting applicants apart

The top must-do hiking trails to explore in the Okanagan this spring

A look at some of the most beautiful lookout points and trails the Okanagan has to offer

West Kelowna to make changes to Glenrosa Road to slow speeders, improve safety

Construction on the project will begin in the spring of 2020

Kelowna council nixes another policy-breaking pot shop application

Proposal was just 12 metres shy of the 500-metre distance between stores mandated by city policy

Kelowna RCMP seek suspect who spat on woman’s face

The incident happened at the corner of Harvey Avenue and Spall Road as she waited at the lights

VIDEO: B.C. records first COVID-19 death in Canada as province hits 32 cases

Two more imported cases to B.C. from Iran and Italy

‘Crying fowl’: BC SPCA calls on hobby farmers to stop abandoning chickens

SPCA branch getting ‘increasing number of calls to rescue birds who have been dumped on logging roads’

Two Chilliwack high school students hospitalized after vaping and ‘foaming at the mouth’

Principal emails parents after incidents that involved two students blacking out

COVID-19 stricken ship with 237 Canadians on board pulls into California port

Passengers lining the balconies waved and some left the cabins to go onto deck

Okanagan women honoured by college alumni

Vernon’s Bree Cawley and Kelowna’s Christina Fast given awards for their post-college work

Toilet paper flying off shelves at Salmon Arm stores amid COVID-19 concerns

Shoppers buying up hand sanitizer and other disinfectants, zinc lozenges

March supermoon to light up the skies over B.C. tonight

Moon about 20,000 kilometres closer than average distance

Okanagan shelves wiped bare of toilet paper

COVID-19 concerns have residents in a mad rush to stock up on toilet paper, hand santizer, wipes

Thinking of travelling? Your insurance policy might not cover COVID-19

BCAA, TuGo both not covering coronavirus-related claims

Most Read