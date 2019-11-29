Kelowna RCMP seek help to locate missing man

William Byron Williams failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing person.

RCMP said their currently looking for 63-year-old Kelowna resident William Byron Williams, who failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24.

Williams is described as a Caucasian male, six-foot-two in in height, 300 pounds and has grey hair with brown eyes. He also wears glasses and frequently uses a cane.

“Police are concerned for William’s well-being,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“His friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.”

RCMP said Williams also goes by the name “Bill” and “Bear.”

If you see Williams, you’re asked to local police or Crimestoppers.

