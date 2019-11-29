Kelowna RCMP seek help to locate missing man

William Byron Williams failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24

Kelowna RCMP are asking the public to help locate a missing person.

RCMP said their currently looking for 63-year-old Kelowna resident William Byron Williams, who failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24.

Williams is described as a Caucasian male, six-foot-two in in height, 300 pounds and has grey hair with brown eyes. He also wears glasses and frequently uses a cane.

“Police are concerned for William’s well-being,” said Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“His friends report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.”

RCMP said Williams also goes by the name “Bill” and “Bear.”

If you see Williams, you’re asked to local police or Crimestoppers.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Leon Avenue move displaces homeless residents
Next story
West Kelowna Fire Rescue celebrate 22nd annual firefighter food drive

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP seek help to locate missing man

William Byron Williams failed to return home after leaving his residence on Nov. 24

Kelowna man loses appeal of drug conviction resulting from unlawful search

Cash and illicit drugs were found on the man during a first aid examination

West Kelowna Fire Rescue celebrate 22nd annual firefighter food drive

Firefighters and volunteers will be gathering donations Dec. 3 and Dec. 4

Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

Victor Projects intends to develop the land regardless if Costco’s relocation is approved

Fifty West Kelowna residents forced to evacuate building due to carbon monoxide

No injuries were reported in the incident

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Campaign close to North Okanagan woman’s heart

Two more strings lit at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation’s Light a Bulb campaign

Vernon RCMP save home from fire

Fire in Lavington attic believed to have originated in chimney of wood-burning stove

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Small North Okanagan businesses up against B.C.’s best

Last day to vote for Sugarbee’s, Bean to Cup, MQN Architecture, Roost Solar, Summit Tiny Homes and Raven Hair Studio

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

Askew’s donates big to Armstrong, Salmon Arm food banks

Four pallets of non-perishable items were donated to local grocer to pass on to those in need

Most Read