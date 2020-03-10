Kelowna RCMP seek help locating missing Kelowna resident Alexandra Fortier

Fortier was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Kelglen Cresent at 8 p.m. Monday

The Kelowna RCMP is asking for the publics’ help in locating 34-year-old Kelowna resident, Alexandra Fortier.

She was last seen in the area of Lawrence Avenue and Keygen Cresent at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Fortier is caucasian and half Filipino, five feet tall, slim build and has long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt, black leggings and a burgundy print.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

