RCMP released this photo of Joseph Wojtczak. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP seek help from the public in search

30-year-old Joseph Robert Wojtczak is wanted for being unlawfully at large

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kelowna man who’s at large.

30-year-old Joseph Robert Wojtczak is wanted province-wide on an unendorsed warrant for being unlawfully at large.

READ MORE: Kelowna properties tied to alleged $220M in stock fraud

READ MORE: Kelowna firefighters daring to dream for charity

On Aug. 14 just after 6 p.m., RCMP came into contact with an individual they believed to be Joseph Wojtczak in the area of East Kelowna Road and Reid Road.

“Added resources were deployed to the East Kelowna area after that individual fled from our police officers on foot,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anybody with information on Wojtczak’s whereabouts is urged to call their local police, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cross Canada horseback riding sisters trek through Similkameen

Just Posted

Kelowna firefighters daring to dream for charity

Firefighters take over the roof this weekend at Kelowna Yacht Club for new Dare to Dream initative

Mother and daughter authors to host book signing in Kelowna

Janet and Jenny Wamsley will be at the Indigo at Orchard Park Mall this weekend

Vernon breast cancer survivor collects famous bands’ guitar strings for charity

The seven-year Vernon resident is auctioning 54-40 drum sticks from Rock the Lake

Snedden House welcomes musicians home in Kelowna

A hot meal, a place to stay if they need it and an incredible show … bands eat first, though

Resident satisfaction high in Lake Country

A May community survey came back with a 97 per cent satisfaction rate

Beaver family spotted at Vernon beach

Local resident catches a mother beaver and her babies on camera

Bears in South Okanagan searching for food before hibernating

Garbage containers left out overnight provide easy food sources

Cross Canada horseback riding sisters trek through Similkameen

Sister duo is raising money and awareness about the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

RDOS considers agreement with region in southern France

Benefits could include student exchanges, winemaker exchanges and marketing opportunities

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

More downtime announced for Tolko North Okanagan divisions

High cost of logs, weak markets lead to downtime in Armstrong, White Valley from Aug. 17 to Sept. 2

Shuswap resident on disability fights BC Hydro smart meter installation

Crown corporation threatens to cut power unless it’s allowed to access, replace analog device

Vernon mountain biking advocacy group wins provincial volunteer award

BC Parks recognizes North Okanagan Cycling Society for volunteer efforts

Most Read