Kelowna RCMP seek help from the public in search

Kelowna RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a Kelowna man who’s at large.

30-year-old Joseph Robert Wojtczak is wanted province-wide on an unendorsed warrant for being unlawfully at large.

On Aug. 14 just after 6 p.m., RCMP came into contact with an individual they believed to be Joseph Wojtczak in the area of East Kelowna Road and Reid Road.

“Added resources were deployed to the East Kelowna area after that individual fled from our police officers on foot,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anybody with information on Wojtczak’s whereabouts is urged to call their local police, 911, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving their tip online at crimestoppers.net.

