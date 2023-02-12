Shannon August was last seen on Feb. 10, 2023 near a Canco Gas station in Black Mountain. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP searching for woman last seen in Black Mountain

Anyone with information is asked to call police

The Kelowna RCMP are searching for a missing woman last seen in the Black Mountain area.

Shannon August is a First Nations female standing 5-foot-1 inches tall and has black hair.

She was last seen near the Canco gas station in Black Mountain on Feb. 10.

August was last seen wearing all black with black shoes and a black backpack.

If you have information, video surveillance or dash camera footage which may help to locate her, please contact the Kelowna RCMP Detachment at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2023-7953.

Kelowna

