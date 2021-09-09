(Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP searching for rightful owner of old briefcase

‘The contents of the briefcase appear to be sentimental in nature’

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating the rightful owner of an abandoned, old leather briefcase that was found in the Rutland area on Aug. 26.

“The contents of the briefcase appear to be sentimental in nature, and we believe someone must be missing them,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Several items have the name David Hammond on them but, so far, we have not been able to locate anyone by that name.”

If you are the owner of the briefcase and its contents or if you know the owner, Mounties are asking that you contact them at 250-762-3300.

