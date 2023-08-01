Daniel Ross Ferren. (RCMP/Submitted)

Kelowna RCMP searching for missing man

Daniel Ross Ferren was last spoken to by family on July 10

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a Kelowna man who has not been seen for over three weeks.

RCMP first received a report on July 18 that Daniel Ross Ferren was missing, and had not spoken to family since July 10, which is out of character.

Ferren is described as a 29-year-old male, standing at 5’8” and weighing 140 lbs. He has short, dirty blonde hair, and a distinct symbol tattoo on his left wrist.

He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap and red pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at (250) 762-3300 and reference file # 2023-41385.

