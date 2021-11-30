Kelowna RCMP search for the owner of a stolen tool box

Kelowna RCMP are trying to identify the owner of a stolen toolbox that was siezed on Nov. 18.

Kelowna RCMP is looking for the owner of a Milwaukee tool box.

Last week, officers recovered a Milwaukee tool box and a new Norco mountain bike that they believe were stolen.

RCMP is working to identify the owner of the large orange Milwaukee Packout Modular Tool Box Storage System, valued at more than $300.

“When it was recovered, there were tools inside of it as well as a few unique items that only the owner would be able to identify,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb. “We would like the owner to contact us so we can return their property to them”.

If you are the owner of the tool box or anyone with any information as to who the owner may be, please email the Kelowna RCMP at E_Kelowna_General_Enquiries@rcmp-grc.gc.ca or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net

