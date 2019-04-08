Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street - Steven Lin

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking

The car-jacking took place Sunday afternoon

Kelowna RCMP are searching for an armed man who allegedly stole an SUV in a daytime car-jacking.

On Sunday afternoon, at 1:30p.m. Mounties were notified of an unknown man who entered the victims SUV in the back seat and triggered “what sounded like a taser device and told the woman to get out,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey in a press release.

The incident took place at the 1000 block of Harvey Avenue.

READ MORE: Woman in custody as RCMP investigate reckless driving near Peachland

READ MORE: Serious 3-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompts RCMP warning to stay away

“The victim promptly exited her vehicle and ran away after she turned around and observed what appeared to be a firearm in the suspect’s possession,” said O’Donaghey.

The victim describes the suspect as a man in his late 20s, early 30s, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with short blonde hair that is balding. She also said that he had a wide mouth and bad complexion. He was wearing a blue baseball cap, a blue windbreaker and dark coloured jeans.

READ MORE: Lake Country man charged in the 2016 killing of his wife

READ MORE: Just the bad and the ugly: Okanagan RCMP reads mean comments

The man drove off in her black 2015 Hyundai Tucson bearing British Columbia licence plates HG282D.

RCMP are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling 250-762-3300 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘I’m always grateful’: New liver gives Kelowna woman a fresh chance at life
Next story
Manitoba man fighting in court to be allowed Star Trek licence plate

Just Posted

Garbage bags full of trash, dog poop collected from Okanagan Rail Trail

Joanna Long issued a challenge to Lake Country to clean up after the dogs and took it a step further

Family, friends reeling from news of Lake Country murder

“We’re all just devastated by what happened.”

UBC Okanagan visual arts students to present Strangely Familiar

The art exhibition will feature artists from the graduating class

A night of cirque and wine comes to Kelowna

BC wine, cider and spirits festival brings Calgary’s Le Cirque de la Nuit to Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in car-jacking

The car-jacking took place Sunday afternoon

Grey skies are expected for the Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a rainy week.

Kootenay high school rethinking wartime name for its sports teams

Nelson’s L.V. Rogers has used the name Bombers for its sports teams since at least the 1940s

Community centre has served Summerland for 50 years

Summerland Drop In Recreation Centre was formed in February, 1969

RCMP arrest suspect in Salmon Arm robbery

Suspect was the target of an unsuccessful police raid in Sicamous in February

Maryland man plotted to drive truck into pedestrians: Police

A Maryland man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into people

RCMP has ‘no’ dedicated money laundering investigators in B.C.

Attorney General David Eby calls for more Ottawa support

Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought

The world’s glaciers are shrinking five times faster now than they were in the 1960s

Dispute forces Okanagan brewery to change its name

Hachery Brewing in Penticton will change its name to Slackwater Brewing, set to open this summer

Montreal dance troupe to perform in the South Okanagan

Group brings together their unique stylings of breakdance, classical ballet and dance theatre

Most Read