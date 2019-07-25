Kelowna RCMP search for suspect in assault with a knife

On July 25, just after 6 a.m., emergency crews responded to Bernard Avenue for a report of an assault with a weapon. (File)

Kelowna RCMP are continuing their efforts to identify a suspect accused of committing an early morning knife assault.

Just after 6 a.m. on July 25, emergency crews responded to Bernard Avenue for a report of an assault with a weapon that just occurred. The victim had exchanged words with the unknown male suspect in passing. The verbal confrontation quickly escalated to the victim being allegedly slashed with a knife that was produced by the suspect.

The victim was treated at the scene by paramedics before being transported to the hospital for further treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening in nature.

The suspect fled the area on foot and has been described as a Caucasian male, 25-30 years of age, who stands approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, of slim build, with short dark hair. He was seen wearing a black and white backpack and blue jeans.

“Investigators are asking residents, business owners and motorists who may have been in the area around the time of the altercation, to conduct a review of their video surveillance or dash cameras,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

Anybody who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call RCMP at 250-762-3300. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or reach them online at crimestoppers.net.

