Kelowna RCMP search for stolen traffic sign

Kelowna RCMP is on the hunt for two stolen items and the suspects who allegedly took them.

Back in June, a road traffic control sign was stolen from Swamp Road.

It is a 2001 orange and black model DH100 ADDCO brand.

It is described as six by eight feet in size and has three rows for text used for warning traffic of construction.

The identification number 344165 andSE6-1 is on the back bumper in black paint and L#5679 is written in white marker on the right side of the display area. The unit has no licence plate number, as it is not a vehicle, but has white rims, a two-inch ball size receiver, and a “Creative Traffic Calming” sticker on the hitch.

Police are also looking for a missing trailer, that was taken from a large property in the 6000 block of Farmers Drive in the Ellison area.

The owner of the trailer noticed it was missing from their property, on Aug. 16.

The stolen trailer is a 2004 white 25’ Salem travel trailer. The trailer has BC licence plate number WBM20W and a tire cover on the back that reads “Western RV”.

If you know anything about this crime or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit our website at www.crimestoppers.net. Your information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2000.00.

