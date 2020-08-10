Reina Hodgins was last seen wearing pink shorts, dark shirt and red frame glasses carrying a black and white polka dot backpack, but is presumed to have changed to a grey t-shirt and black bicycle shorts. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP search for missing teen

Reina Hodgins was last seen Aug. 9, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at her residence

The Kelowna RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating missing teen, Reina Hodgins.

Hodgins, 14, was last seen on Aug. 9 at 12:30 p.m. at her residence. Police believe that she is in the Kelowna area and may be in the company of a man.

Police are concerned for Hodgin’s well-being and family report that it is out of character for her to be without contact.

The teen is described as white, 5’14” with a slim build and dark brown, shoulder-length hair. She was seen wearing pink shorts, dark shirt and red framed glasses and was carrying a black and white polka dot backpack. It is believed she changed into a grey T-shirt and black bicycle shorts.

Hodgins may also be riding a burgundy-coloured mountain bicycle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reina is urged to contact their local police, or to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

