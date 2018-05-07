Ronald Sjodin-Picul

Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Public’s assistance requested in helping find Ronald Sjodin-Picul.

  • May. 7, 2018 1:30 a.m.
Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Ronald Sjodin-Picul was last seen April 26, 2018.

There is nothing to indicate foul play at this time. Since Ronald Sjodin-Picul’s disappearance, police have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, however Ronald remains missing. Police are very concerned for Ronald’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for him to be out of contact for this long.

Description of Ronald:

• Caucasian male

• 26 years

• 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

• 188 lbs (85 kg)

• brown hair

• grey eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ronald Sjodin-Picul is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net or by texting your tip to CRIMES (274637) ktown.

