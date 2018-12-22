Kelowna RCMP search for home invasion and assault suspect

RCMP also look for information on suspects in two different thefts.

Suspect in theft at Louie Drive Walmart in West Kelowna (left). Suspect in theft at Kelowna Best Buy (right). Photos contributed

Kelowna RCMP is searching for suspects involved in a Nov. 20 home invasion and assault that sent a man to hospital with significant injuries.

Two suspects wearing dark clothing entered a home in the 800 block of Leathead Road where the two suspects, a male and female, beat and restrained the resident. A second male victim was also assaulted, both suffered non life threatening injuries.

Police released video surveillance from the area with hope to identify the male suspect and the 2015-2017 Ford F-150 Sport 4×4 EcoBoost truck.

Two separate thefts are still being investigated by RCMP. On November 28, a man in a black hoodie is suspected of a theft at Kelowna Best Buy of speakers worth approximately $500.

The second theft occurred December 18 at the on Louie Drive in West Kelowna. A female suspect was stopped from leaving the store with concealed and unpaid merchandise with removed tags.

Any persons with information on any of these incidents are asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or Kelowna RCMP.

