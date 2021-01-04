Kelowna RCMP responded to 14 COVID-related call-outs on New Year’s Eve

In total, local Mounties responded to 120 call-outs on NYE

While New Year’s Eve looked different in Kelowna this year, local Mounties were kept busy.

The Kelowna RCMP responded to 120 call-outs between 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Of those, 14 were COVID-Related Measures Act complaints.

Police did not lay any charges throughout the 12-hour period.

