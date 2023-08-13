Two unrelated crashes within minutes of each other on Kelowna’s Spall Road

Two vehicle crash at Spall Road and Enterprise Court in Kelowna on Aug. 13, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Two unrelated car crashes had traffic moving slow on Spall Road Sunday (Aug. 13) afternoon.

The first was a two vehicle collision at Spall Road and Enterprise Court.

Kelowna Fire Department and RCMP responded to the scene, closing all northbound lanes on Spall and the southbound left turn lane onto Enterprise.

One person was assessed for injuries at the scene.

The second crash happened minutes later on Spall Road, at the turn in for the Kelowna Golf and Country Club.

A senior driver experienced a medical emergency while driving and hit the curb.

Kelowna RCMP and BC Ambulance Service responded.

