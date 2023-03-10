Kelowna RCMP. (File Photo)

Kelowna RCMP respond to late night disturbance in Rutland

The situation was solved in 90 minutes

The Kelowna RCMP responded to a disturbance at a house on Seaford Road in Rutland around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday night, March 10.

The RCMP South East District Emergency Response Team also attended the scene, which was resolved after 90 minutes.

“The Kelowna RCMP would like to thank the residents of the neighbourhood for their patience in this matter,” said Kelowna RCMP Media Relations Officer Mike Della-Paolera. “There is no further concern for public safety.”

