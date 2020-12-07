RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Kelowna RCMP rescue Vernon couple stranded in backcountry

The couple were cold and stuck on a forest service road with a dying phone battery

RCMP officers rescued two people from a vehicle on Saturday (Dec. 5) after they became stranded on a forest service road east of Kelowna.

That evening, a Vernon man called the Kelowna RCMP reporting that he and his wife were cold and stuck in the backcountry with a dying phone battery.

Officers drove up the road as far as they could, then hiked about a half-kilometre to the couple’s vehicle. The two hiked back down with the officers and eventually got home safe.

“We are extremely happy that this situation resolved itself safely,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “It is another example of the importance of knowing the conditions and being prepared for the elements before you head out on any excursion.”

READ MORE: House fire sparked on Westside

READ MORE: RCMP seek video, witnesses of shooting of Salmon Arm businesses

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon dealership backs Mission ahead of holiday season
Next story
COVID-19 case in Vernon high school

Just Posted

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP shared their gratitude to whoever decorated a tree at the local detachment Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (RCMP)
Vernonite decks the halls at RCMP station

Vernon Mounties say thanks to whoever decorated tree at detachment

Another round of funding will help 33 programs in the southern interior as they support vulnerable Canadians. (United Way Southern Interior BC)
Interior B.C. charities to receive emergency funding from United Way

United Way Southern Interior BC has allocated $1.9 million in COVID-19 relief funding

Former Vernon resident and B.C. Supreme Court Justice Ken Arkell was named the B.C. Lions latest winner of the CFL club’s Heart of a Lion award. Arkell played two seasons as a lineman with the Lions in 1956 and 1957. He was given the honour on Sunday, Dec. 6, Arkell’s 90th birthday. (B.C. Lions photo)
B.C. Lions honour former Vernon Justice

Ken Arkell was named the CFL club’s latest Heart of a Lion winner on his 90th birthday

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mounties awarded for efforts to curb impaired drivers

Seven local officers were named to ‘Alexa’s Team’

Staff and students were alerted of a COVID-19 exposure event taking place Nov. 30, Dec. 1 and 2 by Interior Health. (Kerry Hutter photo)
COVID-19 case in Vernon high school

Second case reported at Clarence Fulton High School

Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company. Tanya Garrett owner of Whisk Cake Company.
TV network renovates Rutland cafe hit by COVID-19

Whisk Cake Company got a makeover this fall

Employees at Government Street Liqour in Penticton called RCMP Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 after a man refused to a wear a mask before smashing a bottle on the ground. (Google maps photo)
Penticton man refuses to mask up, smashes bottle at local liquor store

The man has been issued an abusive behaviour ticket by the RCMP

Katherine McParland was executive director of A Way Home Kamloops, a non-profit agency devoted to working on ending youth homelessness. McParland herself was homeless for a period of time after aging out of the foster system. Photograph By KTW FILE
Kamloops homeless advocate leaves defining legacy following death

The death of the executive director of A Way Home Kamloops is being mourned by the team at the agency

(Pxhere)
Christmas in a pandemic: Most Canadians plan to stay closer to home, poll suggests

Hanging up stockings and Christmas lights remains popular, however

An unnamed Kelowna church disregarded provincial health orders against holding in-person services. (File photo)
RCMP break-up gathering at Kelowna church that disregarded COVID-19 restrictions

Officers spoke to a leader about the regulations and no fines were issued

Lt. Governor Janet Austin takes oath to serve as the Queen’s representative in B.C., April 24, 2018. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
B.C. throne speech predicts ‘better days ahead’ with COVID-19

Premier John Horgan vows health care, child care support

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2020, file photo, a general view of Pfizer Manufacturing Belgium in Puurs, Belgium. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
COVID-19: Canada to get 249,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine in December, Trudeau says

Vaccine is still pending Health Canada approval

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read