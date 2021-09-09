Kelowna RCMP requesting public’s help in locating missing man

Shawn Weaver never arrived for a fishing trip to Prince Rupert in early July

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who never arrived for a fishing trip to Prince Rupert in early July.

On Aug. 21, 43-year-old Shawn Weaver was reported missing to the Kelowna RCMP, after leaving the Kelowna area with his French bulldog the month before for a coastal fishing trip. He is believed to be driving a grey, two-door 2012 Honda Civic with the following BC license plate number: GT8-64V.

Mounties said that they have followed up on numerous leads but have not located Weaver. He is described as:

First Nations male

5 ft. 6 in. (168 cm) tall

196 lb. (89 kg)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with information related to Weaver’s disappearance is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

missing First Nationsmissing personOkanagan