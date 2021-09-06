Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to pay attention to school zones

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h.

Kelowna RCMP reminds motorists to be mindful of school zones ahead of back to school tomorrow (Sept. 7).

School zones will be in effect every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a posted speed limit of 30 km/h Monday to Friday, unless otherwise posted. Slow down and watch for pedestrians, said the RCMP.

Parents and students are urged to pay attention to their surroundings and plan a safe route to school.

“We will be out in our school zones ensuring our drivers are slowing down and driving safely,” said Sgt. Mark Booth. “Our goal is to remind drivers to slow down and stay extra vigilant at this time of year.

READ MORE: Okanagan College to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics at multiple campuses

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



backtoschoolCity of West KelownaKelownaLake Country