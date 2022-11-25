Nabyl Dine has been missing since Sept. 5, 2022. (RCMP/Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP remind public to keep an eye out for missing man

Nabyl Dine hasn’t been seen or heard from since Sept. 5, 2022

The Kelowna RCMP are reminding the public to keep an eye out for a missing man.

46-year-old Nabyl Dine was last seen on Sept. 5, 2022. Originally from Ontario, Dine hasn’t spoken to his family in the last three months, which is out of character for him, according to the police.

Dine is 5’8”, 175 pounds with curly black/greying hair and brown eyes. He has been experiencing homelessness.

Anyone with any information or who might know where he is, is to contact at the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2022-64759.

Breaking News Kelowna missing person Okanagan RCMP

