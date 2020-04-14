Tinted front vehicle windows are illegal. (Contributed)

Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal

Failure to comply with this law can result in a fine and or an inspection

The Kelowna RCMP is reminding the public that vehicles with tinted front passenger windows are illegal and potentially dangerous after seeing an influx of these vehicles of late.

According to the RCMP, tinted front passenger windows are illegal for a number of reasons.

These reasons include:

· If the vehicle is involved in a collision the glass is designed to break into small pieces, the window film doesn’t allow this to happen and the glass can become a large sharp object, possibly causing injury to the occupants.

· Tinted windows decrease the visual depth that a driver observes through the window, reducing his/her perception of objects through the window.

· Police officers are unable to observe how many occupants may be in the vehicle during traffic stops.

· Civilians are unable to identify occupants should the vehicle be involved in a hit and run or possible road rage incident.

Failure to comply with this law can cost you $109 under section 7.05 (8) of the British Columbia Motor Vehicle Act Regulations and/or an inspection order.

For more information, visit the Drive Smart BC website.

Kelowna RCMP remind public that tinted vehicle windows are illegal

