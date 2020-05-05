(Black Press Media file)

Kelowna RCMP remind drivers that unnecessary noise can net fines

RCMP have been receiving more vehicle noise complaints of late

With the weather warming up, gas-powered toys are burning rubber once again and with them come complaints from the public that some of those toys are just too noisy.

Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services is reminding the motoring public that modifications to vehicles that result in the removal, partial or full bypass of the muffler or addition of a device that increases noise or produces flame are prohibited.

READ MORE: Motorbike collides with car in West Kelowna

BRITISH COLUMBIA MOTOR VEHICLE ACT REGULATIONS (MVAR) states the following:

Muffler

7.03(1) A motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine shall be equipped with an exhaust muffler consisting of a series of pipes or chambers which ensures that the exhaust gases from the engine are cooled and expelled without excessive noise.

Cut-outs prohibited (2) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine when the muffler with which the vehicle is equipped is cut out or disconnected from the engine.

Part removal prohibited (3) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine equipped with a muffler from which has been removed any baffle plate or other part.

Alteration prohibited (4) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine equipped with a muffler the exhaust outlet of which has been opened or widened.

Noise increase or flames prohibited (5) No person shall drive or operate a motor vehicle propelled by an internal combustion engine equipped with a muffler or exhaust system to which is attached any device which increases the noise of the expulsion of the gases from the engine or allows a flame to be emitted from the exhaust system.

Charges

Unnecessary Noise, Section 7A.01 MVAR $109 (2 points) or

Defective Motor Vehicle, Section 219(1) MVA $109

Inspection Orders can also be issued and if the defect is not repaired or corrected, the registered owner will be unable to reinsure the vehicle

READ MORE: Man arrested after breaking into West Kelowna business, fleeing in stolen vehicle

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feast of Fields cancelled for 2020
Next story
Conservation officers seek poacher after elk killed in Granby Provincial Park

Just Posted

Kelowna History: Police chief kills two in Mayfair Hotel murders of 1932

A look back at one of the most shocking events in Kelowna’s history

Construction starts on Glenrosa/McIver road improvement project

This is one of West Kelowna’s largest road improvement projects

Kelowna RCMP remind drivers that unnecessary noise can net fines

RCMP have been receiving more vehicle noise complaints of late

Feast of Fields cancelled for 2020

Those who can are asked to donate to help struggling local businesses

Great Okanagan Beer Festival looks to reschedule for September

The event was originally scheduled for May 10, 2020

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

Feds to buy up surplus from Canadian agrifood producers as part of $252M investment

Trudeau announced an additional $200 million credit line for dairy producers

Princeton man faces charges after alleged burnout in RCMP parking lot destroys flag pole

The man was eventually transported to Princeton General Hospital

B.C. prepares for emergencies, evacuations under COVID-19

Digital registration for evacuees, new wildfire app launched

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Okanagan mayor ready for recovery, cautious of second COVID-19 wave

Letter to B.C. government outlines city’s activities and eagerness to return to normal

Column: Running a long marathon no one asked to take part in

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Column: COVID-19 conspiracy of dunces

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Women caring for North Okanagan’s most vulnerable

100+ Women Who Care may not be meeting, but they are lending support to the Upper Room Mission

Most Read