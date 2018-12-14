Kelowna RCMP release details on a lost family photo album

The Kelowna RCMP released photos that were found abandoned after responding to a property complaint on the 1800 block of Cooper Road Wednesday night.

The decades-old photos are being released in the hopes that someone will claim them.

“It’s obvious that the person who left these precious items behind saw no value in them,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “However, we know that these photographs had serious sentimental value to someone in our community, and we need help re-uniting them with their memories.”

Anyone with information on the ownership of the photos can contact Cst. Remi Desrosiers of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

A page within the photo album with three photographs dated in the 1950’s. Photo: contributed
A Kodachrome transparency slide. This slide was discovered inside a container which had a specific date range from the 1970s. Photo: contributed
A page within the photo album with “To: Dad, Who would have like so much to have been there too” inscribed. Photo: contributed
The cover of the photo album. Photo: contributed
