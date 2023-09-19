E-scooter on Kelowna sidewalk. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP pushing e-scooter safety

Helmets are mandatory when riding

Kelowna RCMP are reminding e-scooter users the rules of the road.

“E-scooters and e-bikes provide convenient options for transportation in Kelowna; however, ensuring everyone’s safety hinges on users’ knowledge, understanding, and adherence to the rules,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera. “E-scooters should be ridden in Kelowna following the same rules as bicycles. This means no riding on sidewalks; stick to the streets, bike lanes, and multi-use pathways.”

The pilot project launched in July 2021 to permit e-scooters on municipal streets and paved pathways.

Renters of e-scooters must be 18 or older, and all riders must be a minimum of 16 years old. Helmets are mandatory and riding while impaired is illegal. There should only be one rider per e-scooter and they cannot be ridden in the downtown area after 10:30 p.m.

Fines for individuals breaking the rules are up to $2,000.

Learn more about e-scooter rules and safety on the B.C. government website.

