RCMP pull a blue car over Thursday evening in Kelowna.

Kelowna RCMP pull over vehicle with no licence plate, find drugs inside

RCMP attended two separate incidents involving vehicles with license issues on Thursday.

At about 6:40 p.m. in Kelowna, police pulled over a blue sedan, with no license plate, near the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey Avenue.

The officer noticed drugs in the vehicle and a 50-year-old Kelowna man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date and the vehicle had to be towed from the scene.

Then in West Kelowna at about 2:30 p.m. police were called to check on the well-being of an individual associated with a white van parked in the Walmart parking lot at 2170 Louie Drive.

According to Cst. Solana Pare, officers noted a strong odour emanating from the vehicle and noted no response from inside.

“Concerned for the well-being of the individual associated with the vehicle, officers gained entry to the vehicle which was found to be unoccupied. The vehicle was towed for no insurance,” Cst. Pare stated.

RCMP Briefs

Most Read