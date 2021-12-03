Kelowna RCMP will be conducting roadside checks as part of December’s impaired driving Counter Attack initiative. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP will be conducting roadside checks as part of December’s impaired driving Counter Attack initiative. (Kelowna RCMP photo)

Kelowna RCMP prepare for crack down on impaired driving

Increased police presence and road checks expected for all of December

Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services will be stepping up traffic enforcement and road checks throughout December as part of the RCMP’s Counter Attack program against impaired driving.

Drivers can expect a heavy police presence on the roads as well as several road checks throughout the Kelowna area.

“While most people understand that drinking alcohol and driving is dangerous, people need to understand using drugs, both illegal and prescription drugs is just as dangerous,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of Kelowna RCMP Traffic Services. “If you are planning on drinking, please do not drive. Find an alternative way home to ensure that you and the people sharing the road with you, get to their destination safely.”

Kelowna RCMP say they have apprehended 800 impaired drivers since January 2021. Penalties for impaired driving can include fines, loss of driver’s licence and criminal charges.

