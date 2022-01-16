UPDATE: Kelowna man arrested under Mental Health Act

Byrnes Road is now open after a man was arrested after barricading himself in a home

UPDATE: 3:45 p.m.

“A Kelowna man was apprehended into custody under the Mental Health Act with the assistance of the tactical Emergency Response Team and subsequently transported to hospital for further assessment,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Police thank the public for their patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this incident safely.”

Byrns Road has now been re-opened to the public.

The Southeast District Critical Incident Program’s Emergency Response Team was deployed to the scene, along with a Critical Incident Commander and a crisis negotiator. No further information is being released at this time.

Kelowna RCMP are currently on the scene of an unfolding incident involving a man with a weapon inside a home on Byrns Road Sunday afternoon.

At 11:49 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a man with a weapon in the 1700 block of Byrns Road. Officers immediately flooded the area and determined that the suspect was in a residence in the area.

“At this time, the suspect is believed to be contained,” said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP. “We have closed Byrns Road from Benvoulin Road to Burtch Road as we deal with this matter. We are requesting that the public remain away from the area at this time and if you reside in the area, to stay inside your home.”

This is an ongoing incident and there is no further information at this time. Further details will be released as they become available, said police.

