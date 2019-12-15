The RCMP are investigating allegations a Kelowna officer was sending graphically sexual text messages to an assualt victim in a case he was investigating. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP officer allegedly sexts assault victim

RCMP confirm investigation but hold back details

A Kelowna RCMP officer is under investigation for allegedly sending sexually explicit text messages to a victim in a case he was investigating.

While the RCMP confirms there is an ongoing investigation, they are not confirming any of the details or the name of the involved officer.

“As the investigation proceeds the member is currently suspended with pay and his duty status is subject to continual assessment,” said Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet in an email. “I can also add that the RCMP has asked that the matter be assessed by an outside police department, who would then review and conduct a criminal investigation.”

The constable involved is reported to have been part of the investigation into an aggravated assault in Lake Country last year.

On April 22, 2018, at 3:40 p.m, RCMP in Lake Country responded to a home in the 13000-block of McCreight Road to check on the well-being of the residents.

Read more: Lake Country man facing assault charges

RCMP were met outside the home by a severely beaten woman and a delirious and incoherent male.

Lonnie Noel Smith, 39, of Lake Country was arrested with numerous offences including aggravated assault, unlawful confinement and uttering threats.

Smith’s charges are before the courts, but the suspended officer is alleged to have been sending sexually graphic text messages to the victim in the case.

“We received information earlier this week with allegations related to a member in Kelowna, and an on-going criminal investigation,” said Shoihet.

“We are mindful that victims related to the criminal investigation are subject to publication bans. This criminal matter is still before the courts and therefore we all need to ensure that we allow the judicial process to continue. We understand the matter will be continuing in the new year.”

Shoihet goes on to say that allegations of this nature would be subject to an internal code of conduct investigation overseen by the RCMP.

“The RCMP acted immediately once we became aware of the information and we are confident that the comprehensive internal and external investigations currently underway will guide our actions moving forward,” said Shoihet.

Steve Kidd
Regional editor,Okanagan Bureau
