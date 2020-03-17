Kelowna RCMP precinct. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

The changes do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line

In an attempt to ensure the safety of the public and its officers as the COVID-19 pandemic progresses, the Kelowna RCMP is making changes.

Big White’s community police office is now closed until further notice. Also, RCMP civil fingerprinting services will not be provided until further notice.

The RCMP has asked those who are exhibiting symptoms including fever, coughing and difficulty breathing to not come to the detachment for police services.

These changes are being made as a preventative measure and do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line 250-762-3300. Both of those services continue to be offered 24/7.

The RCMP also has an online crime reporting tool that can be used in lieu of going into the detachment to report crimes.

Residents and business owners from across the Kelowna Regional Detachment area, which includes the City of Kelowna, the City of West Kelowna, the District of Peachland and the District of Lake Country, with a valid email address, are able to use the online tool using their computers, smartphones or tablets to report a crime that meets the following criteria:

  • Your report will not require a follow up by a police officer
  • You have no witness nor suspect
  • You have lost something that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it
  • There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals

READ MORE: City of Kelowna laying off 65 employees, closing 10 city facilities due to COVID-19

READ MORE: Crews rescue injured hiker at West Kelowna trail

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home
Next story
Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Just Posted

B.C. coronavirus cases jump by 83, public health emergency declared

Three more deaths recorded, two at North Vancouver care home

Kelowna RCMP makes temporary changes amid COVID-19 pandemic

The changes do not affect 911 service or calls to the non-emergency police line

Pedal Through the Pandemic: How to stay fit and combat COVID-19

Cycling is a great form of exercise and an eco-friendly means of transportation

B.C. RCMP taking precautions as COVID-19 pandemic grows

RCMP is continuing to work closely with local, provincial and national health agencies

JoeAnna’s House remains open amid COVID-19 outbreak

The KGH Foundation said they increased protective measures at the house

Trudeau unveils emergency fund to help Canadians stuck abroad due to COVID-19

Up to $5,000 will come through Global Affairs

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

SilverStar Mountain asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

Canoe carving project helps to revitalize Okanagan First Nations’ culture

Hundreds of students have helped to carve out the two canoes in West Kelowna

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Small town RCMP detachment cancels non-essential services

Police are still responding to all calls, says sergeant

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at home with free Dropkick Murphys show

A dash of green food colouring and a pinch of Celtic punk rock will make for a rockin’ self-isolation party

Most Read