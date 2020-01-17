Kelowna RCMP arrest three after string of break-ins from car dealerships

Police arrested the final suspect on Jan. 15 and recovered a Jeep worth around $84,000

The Kelowna RCMP have made three arrests after a week-long investigation into a string of break-ins and thefts from car dealerships.

On Jan. 15, police arrested the final suspect, 33-year-old Thomas Udell, believed to be responsible for the theft of a Jeep SUV estimated to be worth around $84,000 from a dealership on Enterprise Way a week beforehand. Udell was arrested without incident after attempting to flee from police.

The RCMP tracked the stolen Jeep to a local hotel on Jan. 9, but the jeep fled the scene after colliding with a police car. Two other affiliated suspects were arrested at the hotel where evidence of other stolen dealership keys was found.

“This investigation illustrates the response Kelowna RCMP will provide to the community in order to stop an ongoing crime and their devotion to catching suspects involved in criminal offences,” said Cpl. Guillaume Tanguay of the Kelowna Street Enforcement Unit.

“Our officers put every effort forward to reduce crime in the community and the arrest of this suspect will have a significant impact in the current wave of property crimes in the Kelowna area.”

READ MORE: Slew of break-ins occur along Enterprise Way in Kelowna over last two weeks

READ MORE: Four arrested; weapons, suspected drugs seized by RCMP in Penticton

On Thursday, prosecutors approved nine charges against Udell including flight from police, possession of a controlled substance, possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 and others.

Udell remains in police custody as the investigation continues while there was no provided status on the other two suspects.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.