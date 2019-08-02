RCMP have an envelope full of old family photos. (Kelowna RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking to get family photos back to rightful owner

Recognize anybody in these photos? Call the RCMP!

Kelowna RCMP are trying to reunite a Kelowna area resident with some cherished photos.

They currently have an envelope full of old photos that are probably very important to somebody.

RCMP are asking anybody who recognizes any of the subjects of these photos to get in touch with them.

You can reach the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 if you have any information.

