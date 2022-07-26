The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)

Kelowna RCMP looking to address bike theft problem

Man arrested for alleged bike theft on July 23

Police in Kelowna are working to crack down on the issue of bike theft in Kelowna.

On July 23, at approximately 12:20 p.m, a stolen bike was tracked by RCMP officers to a grassy area near Sunset Drive and Manhattan Drive, where they saw a man with the bike. The man attempted to make a getaway when officers approached, though he was arrested after a short footchase.

The 35-year-old has been released from custody and will await trial for Oct. 24.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the RCMP are taking “proactive steps” to address concerns of both theft and property crime throughout the city.

The investigation has been handed off to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge approval.

READ MORE: ‘Let’s go get ‘em’: Kelowna cracking down on boat tour operators without dock licence

READ MORE: City of Kelowna ‘playing with fire’, resources inadequate to manage blazes

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPtheft

Previous story
One person killed, two seriously injured in collision on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm
Next story
Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

Just Posted

The Kelowna RCMP detachment is currently facing a 20 per cent staffing gap. (File photo)
Kelowna RCMP looking to address bike theft problem

Tom Dyas announced his candidacy for mayor of Kelowna in a campaign kick-off event in Rutland on Wednesday evening. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media) Tom Dyas declared he was running for mayor of Kelowna in June. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)
Kelowna mayoral candidate tees off on golf course controversy

West Kelowna resident John S. Martin is running for West Kelowna council. (Photo contributed)
West Kelowna council candidate admits to honest campaign mistake

Kelowna Rockets forward Andrew Cristall. (Photo - Hockey Canada)
Watch Kelowna Rockets rep Team Canada next week