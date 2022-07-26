Kelowna RCMP looking to address bike theft problem

Police in Kelowna are working to crack down on the issue of bike theft in Kelowna.

On July 23, at approximately 12:20 p.m, a stolen bike was tracked by RCMP officers to a grassy area near Sunset Drive and Manhattan Drive, where they saw a man with the bike. The man attempted to make a getaway when officers approached, though he was arrested after a short footchase.

The 35-year-old has been released from custody and will await trial for Oct. 24.

Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said that the RCMP are taking “proactive steps” to address concerns of both theft and property crime throughout the city.

The investigation has been handed off to the B.C. Prosecution Service for charge approval.

READ MORE: ‘Let’s go get ‘em’: Kelowna cracking down on boat tour operators without dock licence

READ MORE: City of Kelowna ‘playing with fire’, resources inadequate to manage blazes

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaRCMPtheft