Kelowna RCMP looking for three male robbery suspects

The three suspects stole six camera sets worth between $500 and $2,500 each.

Kelowna RCMP are looking for three male robbery suspects who stole six camera sets. (Photo submitted by Crime Stoppers)

Kelowna RCMP are searching for three male suspects seen on a security feed stealing six camera kits worth between $500 and $2,500 each on July 28.

The suspects used a power tool to break into Spy Vs Spy Security Source on the 1800 block of Kirshner Road just after 5 a.m. Police responded when the suspects set off the store’s three-alarm call.

After stealing the camera kits, the suspects were seen leaving in two vehicules, a dark Mazda 2 with its licence plate covered, and a white Nissan 240X with a stolen licence plate.

Anyone with any knowledge of the crime is encouraged by Crime Stoppers to contact their Okanagan anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477.

