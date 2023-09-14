A black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency. (RCMP)

A black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency. (RCMP)

Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of wayward wallet

The wallet contained a substantial amount of cash and was found at the airport

RCMP is looking for the owner of a wallet containing a substantial amount of cash that was turned in at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

On Aug. 15, police received a report from airport staff about a black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency.

The exact location where the wallet was found remains unclear, according to RCMP.

Despite exhaustive efforts by police officers and airport staff, identifying the owner of the wallet has proven unsuccessful to date.

“We hope that this lost wallet did not ruin someone’s trip,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer. “Regardless, our primary objective is to return it to its rightful owner as swiftly as possible.”

If you believe this wallet is yours and can provide specific details regarding its contents, visit the Kelowna RCMP main detachment, located at 1190 Richter St.

READ MORE: Thanks to firefighters and 10K for Central Okanagan Food Bank

READ MORE: Power restored to 90 per cent of BC Hydro customers at McDougall Creek wildfire

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitterand subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirportCurrencyKelownaRCMP

Love The Lake Country Calendar?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C., First Nations agree to reopen Joffre Lakes Park to public
Next story
Summerland youth takes responsibility for racial slur

Just Posted

Jeremy Lugowy and Heater Van der Gaag with the United Way and developer Johannes van Leenen. (Jen Zielinski/ Black Press Media)
This campaign is a bold step towards supporting fire relief efforts in the Kelowna community

A black Anne Klein wallet containing Canadian currency. (RCMP)
Kelowna RCMP looking for owner of wayward wallet

Many residents were able to head home Wednesday evening (Sept. 13) as some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts at the McDougall Creek wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire evacuation orders downgraded to alerts for Westside Road residents

West Kelowna City Hall. (File photo)
West Kelowna council approves 2nd exit for Casa Loma despite being over budget

Pop-up banner image