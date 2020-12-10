Kelowna RCMP look to identify tagger behind ‘NICECAR’ graffiti

Do you recognize this individual ?

Police are looking to speak to this man. Crime Stoppers

RCMP and the City of Kelowna are interested in tracking down the person responsible for tagging the words ‘NCAR’ or ‘NICECAR’ more than 150 times on both public and private property.

CCTV footage, from City Hall on Sept. 18 at about 10 p.m., caught the individual who might be responsible for the tagging.

Now, Crime Stoppers is asking the public if they can identify the person of interest.

The City of Kelowna’s graffiti team recorded the tag ‘NCAR’ in its database and has now removed the tag from property.

You can call Crime Stoppers and be anonymous, and also earn up to $1,500 if your information leads to an arrest.

