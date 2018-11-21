Kelowna RCMP look for suspects of Rutland break-in

Police are looking for two suspects after man was found with blood on his hands and face

RCMP in Kelowna are now searching for two suspects after an injured adult male was discovered Tuesday wandering into early morning rush hour traffic on Leathead Road in Rutland.

On Nov. 20 at 8:52 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to the 800 block of Leathead Road after receiving 911 emergency calls for reports of a male, with blood on his hands and face, seen wandering into traffic. RCMP have learned that two unknown suspects entered into the man’s residence, where they physically restrained and assaulted him.

“A second resident, who had left the home for a short period of time, interrupted the violent break and enter upon his return,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “He too was restrained and assaulted by the suspects who fled the home with undisclosed items.”

“Police do not believe at this time that the incident was random in nature,” said O’Donaghey.

Both victims were medically assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics. One of the victims, a Kelowna man in his 50s, was transported to hospital by BC Ambulance Service for further medical treatment of what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries. While the second victim, a male in his 40s, was released by paramedics at the scene.

The suspects, a man and a woman, have been described to police as each seen wearing dark coloured cargo pants and tactical boots.

If you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police or you have any information at all, you are asked to contact Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

