Kelowna RCMP building on Richter Street (Photo by Steven Lin)

Kelowna RCMP launch crime reporting website

RCMP look to modernize police operations throughout the Okanagan

The Kelowna RCMP are taking an online approach for non-emergencies in the Okanagan.

The local cop shop has been chosen to be part on an online crime reporting pilot project, one of only four RCMP detachment’s across B.C.

The BC RCMP Online Crime Reporting (OCRe) tool was launched on Wednesday and will enable Okanagan residents to report non-emergencies, property-related crimes that are not in progress or require no further follow up by an officer.

“This tool will allow the general public to report non-emergency crimes online through the detachment website, with the goal of freeing up time for front-line personnel, including both police dispatchers and police officers, to respond to more serious crimes or emergencies,” said Supt. Brent Mundle, Officer-In-Charge of the Kelowna Regional Detachment.

READ MORE: Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

READ MORE: Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna

“This online system exemplifies our efforts to actively modernize our police operations here in Kelowna and keep up with technological advances,” said Mundle. “It will also allow our frontline personnel to focus on other essential core duties.”

The OCRe tool is accessible to all in the Kelowna RCMP area including West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country. With a valid email address, the OCRe can be accessed on computers, smart phones and tablets to report crimes that meet any of these criteria:

  • Your report will NOT require a follow up by a police officer
  • You have no witness or suspect
  • You have lost something that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has stolen something from you that costs less than $5,000
  • Someone has vandalized your property or car and it will cost less than $5,000 to repair it
  • There are no items involving personal identity, firearms, licence plates or licence plate validation decals

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

The project is reported to last throughout the summer. Check the OCRe tool at ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/kelowna/.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

Just Posted

“It’ll happen again”: Lake Country council has no answers for flood victims

Flood victim snuffed when she asked about future provisions to stop water main breaks from occuring

Emergency crews respond to 2-vehicle crash in downtown Kelowna

An accident has traffic slowed down at Ellis Street and Highway 97 intersection

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers

According to Environment Canada, showers are expected across the Okanagan tomorrow

Kelowna Rocket invited to Hockey Canada National Under-17 Development Camp

The 16-year-old was selected by the Rockets 18th overall at the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft

Kelowna RCMP serve up slices and support for Special Olympics B.C.

Last years inaugural campaign raised more than $12,000

VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

Thunderstorms aren’t expected to let up yet

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Police continue to investigate fatal highway crash

Accident between Summerland and Penticton on Tuesday resulted in death of motorcycle rider

Couple finds opportunities in Shusawp with technology and pastries

Shuswap Immigrant Service Society welcomes Hillary Paganessi and Simone Bardella

Okanagan Indian Band hosts red dress event today

See Me, Hear Me, Remember Me honours missing and murdered indigenous women

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Confusion over land ownership along Okanagan River Channel

There appears to be some confusion about ownership of two of the properties Coyote Cruises uses

UPDATED: Highway 97 near Penticton reopened after serious crash

Accident closes highway in both directions

Most Read