Kelowna RCMP join Pink Shirt Day

Local police show their colours in the stand against bullying

In support of Pink Shirt Day, Kelowna RCMP and Police Services employees are taking a stand against bullying by wearing pink.

“Bullying behaviour has long term effects on a victim and it must be stopped,” said Kelowna Detachment Commander, Superintendent Brent Mundle. “By wearing pink we are standing together with our community to raise awareness and give our support to work towards ending bullying-type behaviours.”

Bullying can be recognized as any unwelcomed or aggressive behaviour that makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It makes no difference if bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community.

Cyberbullying, which can include mean-spirited cell phone text messages, posts on social networking sites or threats sent over instant messaging services is a growing concern for our schools and communities. Pink Shirt Day efforts try to prevent bullying by communicating with children through education and awareness programs.

The RCMP encourages parents to keep open lines of communication with their children so they are comfortable coming forward if they are being bullied at school or other places in the community.

The Kelowna RCMP has school resource officers who can teach youth how to recognize, respond to, prevent and protect themselves against bullying and cyberbullying.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Just Posted

Kelowna RCMP join Pink Shirt Day

Local police show their colours in the stand against bullying

Kelowna RCPM arrest prolific offender

RCMP made the arrest on Feb. 26

Life is a marathon: Kelowna athlete, lawyer shares insights to success

Christy Lovig is a running coach, marathon runner, and local lawyer

Kelowna mom to be remembered with candlelit restorative yoga session

A fundraiser was started for Tessa Hutton’s family

Learn a little about your home: Oyama settlers after the First World War

Every week, the Lake Country Museum will showcase Lake Country history

Cougar caught on camera near Okanagan school

Samantha Becker has alerted the Conservation Office after cougar sighting outside her house

Wilson-Raybould says she was pushed, got veiled threats on SNC-Lavalin

Wilson-Raybould finally got the chance today to ‘speak her truth’ about the SNC-Lavalin affair

Update: Michael Cohen calls Trump ‘racist, ‘conman’ in testimony

President’s former lawyer says he doesn’t direct evidence Trump colluded with Russian government

No health, safety risk after acidic spill into Columbia River: Teck

The acid, which hasn’t been identified, was diverted to an on-site reservoir

Air Canada suspends service to India as tensions rise with Pakistan

The airline has implemented a ‘goodwill policy’ for affected customers

Woman gives birth on B.C. highway with help of teen daughter

Meldrum Creek woman delivers in the passenger seat

B.C. couple wins $25.9M lottery jackpot

George Munro and Rowena Inyallie meant to buy a chocolate bar and some cranberry juice but got millions instead

COLUMN: This Pink Shirt Day, let’s stop with the slut-shaming

It’s the 21st century version of ‘witch,’ our columnist writes

Summerland man awarded $237K following crash

Pedestrian struck by car in 2014 received nearly $238,000

Most Read