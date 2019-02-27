Kelowna RCMP join Pink Shirt Day

Local police show their colours in the stand against bullying

In support of Pink Shirt Day, Kelowna RCMP and Police Services employees are taking a stand against bullying by wearing pink.

“Bullying behaviour has long term effects on a victim and it must be stopped,” said Kelowna Detachment Commander, Superintendent Brent Mundle. “By wearing pink we are standing together with our community to raise awareness and give our support to work towards ending bullying-type behaviours.”

Bullying can be recognized as any unwelcomed or aggressive behaviour that makes a person uncomfortable, hurt or scared. It makes no difference if bullying takes place in person, at work or school, online or in the community.

Cyberbullying, which can include mean-spirited cell phone text messages, posts on social networking sites or threats sent over instant messaging services is a growing concern for our schools and communities. Pink Shirt Day efforts try to prevent bullying by communicating with children through education and awareness programs.

The RCMP encourages parents to keep open lines of communication with their children so they are comfortable coming forward if they are being bullied at school or other places in the community.

The Kelowna RCMP has school resource officers who can teach youth how to recognize, respond to, prevent and protect themselves against bullying and cyberbullying.

