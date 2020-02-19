RCMP handed out 49 tickets on Tuesday afternoon. (File)

Kelowna RCMP issue 49 distracted driving, no seatbelt tickets in one afternoon

The enforcement action will continue throughout the week

Kelowna and Central Okanagan RCMP traffic services are continuing to catch motorists browsing their phones and driving seatbeltless.

Traffic enforcement officers posted in two undisclosed locations in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon issued a total of 49 tickets — 35 for using an electronic device, and 14 for failure to wear a seatbelt.

“We are continuing this enforcement action throughout this week, so make sure you’re obeying the rules of the road,” said Sgt. Mark Booth of the Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section.

First-time violations for using electronic devices while driving come with a $368 fine and 4 demerit points. Failing to wear a seatbelt will cost you $167.

